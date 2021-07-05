This past Friday, reports surfaced that Lil Uzi Vert allegedly got into an altercation with fellow artist SAINt JHN, who was having a meeting with Uzi's ex, Brittany Byrd. Uzi allegedly struck Byrd in the altercation and even pointed a gun at her. Despite these reports, Uzi has remained in the public eye and this past weekend, he was at a party that featured some massive names in the music industry, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Meek Mill, and more.

One of the highlights of the event was when Uzi went into the middle of the dance floor and began to do a wild breakdance routine. Uzi was cheered on by the crowd which included his girlfriend JT. However, there was one moment that had everyone talking. If you look in the background of the video, you can see Brooklyn Nets star James Harden tickling Meek Mill, who can't seem to contain his laughter.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

This moment stuck out amongst the madness that was going down and Twitter couldn't help but make some jokes. As you can see below, there were various fans trying to figure out why Harden was tickling Meek in the first place. Not to mention, they were trying to figure out why they would engage in a tickle fight while Lil Uzi Vert, of all people, is breakdancing.

Either way, it was one of those truly bizarre moments that you could only get at one of these massive celebrity parties. Clearly, Meek and Harden are comfortable enough in their friendship to get ticklish in public.