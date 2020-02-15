Meek Mill and his girlfriend, Milan Harris have officially confirmed their relationship status through Millenials' favorite social media platform, Instagram. Speculation that they're a couple surfaced for a while, although neither of them confirmed it, that is until now. It was only a matter of time, though. She hit the 'Gram with a photo of the two of them cuddled up on the couch, presumably on their Netflix and chill Valentine's Day vibes. "Ima tell my grandkids that 'we started out as close friends'," she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill celebrated their entrepreneurial spirit, or as some would call it "relationship goals." The two are, once again, cuddled up on a couch, except this time it's on a private plane. Meek, a man of little words (when he's not wildin'), simply captioned the photo, "A few bosses." Milano runs the famous Milano Di Rouge and has been absolutely killing it. Meanwhile, Meek Mill's also on his boss-vibe as the new co-owner of Lids. He also teamed up with Roc Nation to launch the Dream Chaser label.

The rapper initially confirmed that they were having a child together under very odd circumstances. Following his brief spat with Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, the two fired off shots at each other on Twitter and Instagram. At some point in all of this, he revealed that his girlfriend is pregnant. Seeing as how Nicki Minaj has continuously said Meek's still obsessed with her, perhaps this debunks that theory?