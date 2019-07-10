Last year found Meek Mill enjoying a second tenure as "People's Champ" culminating in his finest body of work thus far, Championships. Despite teasing a variety of follow-up endeavors, Meek has been relatively quiet for the bulk of 2019. Of course, it's somewhat unreasonable to expect an artist to churn out new content willy-nilly, but us fans can be a fiendish lot. Luckily, it would appear that Meek has already laid out his plan of attack, setting his sights on a 2020 campaign.

Greg Campbell/Getty Images

From the look of it, his running partner is none other than DJ Khaled, who dropped off his own Father Of Asahd album a few weeks back, to mild controversy at that. Despite a few hiccups along the way, Khaled's spirits simply cannot be broken, and the ambitious mogul has already found a new project to assist on. From the sound of it, he and Meek are looking at something rather monumental, given that Meek feels confident enough to kick off the rollout halfway through 2019.

"2020 gone be a great year @djkhaled," writes Meek, alongside an image of the pair cooking up. What might we expect from this band of brothers, if not "great music?" Are you excited for this partnership to climb another rung of the ladder?