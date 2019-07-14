Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Link Up With Ed Sheeran For "1000 Nights"

Meek Mill has been keeping a relatively low profile for most of 2019. Despite saying earlier in June that he would be dropping new music in "a few weeks," the artist has since just been featured in some collabs. So fans were elated to hear earlier in the month that he was planning his takeover with DJ Khaled next year instead, in 2020. For now, however, he's returned with another collaboration, this time teaming up with British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran on his widely ambitious No. 6 Collaborations Project, as well as Bronx rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The album itself has been receiving nothing but appraisal since its release this Friday. Merging together Alternative, Pop, as well as some rap and RnB, the project has a little bit inside of it for everyone to enjoy. Ed Sheeran, on his part, delivered to his usual standards, with impeccable songwriting and smart production and collaboration choices. This track is special in that the three had never worked with on another prior to this, yet you would not be able to tell, listening to the cohesion of the song. The lyrics refer to a life of endless touring for Sheeran, “it’s about being on tour for—it’s not technically 1000 nights—but almost 700 or 800 nights on tour,” he reflected on in an interview with Genius. As for his decision to feature these two artists, Sheeran explained that he was a fan of A Boogie’s Hoodie SZN. As for Meek, he detailed having "an innate sense that the song would work well" for him, something the Philadelphia rapper agreed upon as well after hearing the beat.

Quotable Lyrics:

Last night, I played a show at a stadium in Atlanta

Husband and wives, daddies and daughters with the cameras

I never thought it would get this big, but what does it matter?

Everything is already part of a plan

I remember, damn, me and my man inside of this Sprinter van

200 a night, end of 2010

Stayin' up in every city's Holiday Inn