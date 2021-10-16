Regardless of the numbers, Meek Mill is proud of Expensive Pain. He has gone on record to say that his most recently released record was better than 2018's Championships in his eyes, and Expensive Pain went on to debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is said to have moved 95,000 equivalent album units, a drastic contrast to Championships' 229,000 units.

There are artists who would love to accomplish those numbers, but Meek Mill isn't concerned with where he lands on Billboard.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"Even before my album just came out. They say it sold 90,000, I don't know if they said that's good or bad, but if we walk outside right now, you gon' hear that sh*t booming from Maine to Spain," he told Complex. He was asked if he cares about where he debuts on the Billboard charts, and it is clear that securing top spots are the least of his worries.

"Me, I'd rather take me off Billboard," said Meek. "You gotta think about, what is the purpose of me being on Billboard. If Jay-Z talkin' 'bout he don't believe Billboard...he been in the game for 30 years. Why should I put myself in a position to be where they say, allegedly, something is being manipulated, and then I'm putting my brand on a list that's being manipulated."

He clarified that he isn't specifically stating that Billboard charts are skewed, but he added, "Billboard is not a part of my marketing scheme." Watch the clip and the full interview below.