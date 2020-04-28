The DMs are a safer place than any to engage in conversation but apparently, Meek Mill didn't get the memo and got himself caught up in Paloma Ford's recently shared thirst trap on Twitter. The singer, who has worked with Meek Mill on numerous occasions including on "I Don't Know," hit the timeline to share her latest thirst trap. "Will you wait for what you prayed for?" She captioned the pic.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Though not many were concerned about where she took the photos, Meek quoted the tweet and revealed that the pictures were taken at his place. "You making my spot hot P lol," he wrote. Immediately, Twitter began trolling Meek for appearing to fall for the thirst trap, though it seems those same people clearly aren't aware of the lingo. As the memes began rolling in, Ford took it upon herself to clear the air, writing, "Relax . He talkin bout the location."

It seems highly unlikely that Meek would even attempt to shoot his shot publicly given that he has a child on the way with Milan Harris. Given his history with social media and public relationships, it would seem incredibly unwise for him to engage in any sort of behavior that would ultimately garner negative attention in his way.

Peep the post below as well as some of the best reactions.