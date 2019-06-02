We recently reported on Meek Mill's racist encounter with the well-known Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel. The facility staff threatened to have Meek arrested for trespassing and denied his entry to the hotel because of an alleged previous altercation with a security guard. The claim itself was made on shady grounds and no proof was provided to support it. Since then, a slew of back and forth occurred wherein Meek announced he would sue the hotel for their racial profiling and their discriminative treatment of him. The hotel also first denied all claims, stating Meek Mill was rejected due to capacity and not racism. In the end, however, the Cosmopolitan Hotel opted for a public apology where they emphasized "zero tolerance for discrimination."

A new update offered by Hip Hop Wired indicates that Meek Mill accepted the apology. The confirmation came from Philly-bred artist's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, who affirmed that his client received and accepted the mea culpa. Moreover, as Meek had previously threatened to sue the hotel, the lawyer also added that he will no longer do so. Hence all is well and it is good to see Meek Mill is forgiving. Though, we are certain he will never forget.

