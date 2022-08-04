Meechy Darko Taps Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak For New Song "On GOD"

Meechy Darko is revving up for the release of his upcoming solo debut, Gothic Luxury. Leading the campaign with singles like "Kill Us All (K.U.A.)" and "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'," he's now served up his latest single off of the project titled, "On GOD." The grimy new record puts Flatbush Zombies defacto frontman alongside Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak for an ominous banger co-produced by Jay Versace and Dot Da Genius. Meechy's weaves through different flows as he reflects on the passing of his father and carries his legacy through the lessons he shared. Meanwhile, Gibbs' delivers one of his best verses of the year so far, detailing survival tactics and dodging prosecution.

Gothic Luxury hits shelves on Aug 26th and includes appearances from Denzel Curry, Black Thought, and Busta Rhymes.

Quotable Lyrics

Twice upon a time, there was a n***a who died

On both occasions, I got arrested over the homicide

Then seventy-two hours passed, no evidence

I was right back in the ride

I'm out for the presidents servin' these residents n***a

That's how I survive, on God

