Meechy Darko Steps Out On His Own With Debut Solo Album "Gothic Luxury"

Aron A.
August 26, 2022 11:09
Gothic Luxury
Meechy Darko

Meechy Darko unveils his debut album featuring Freddie Gibbs, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, and more.


Meechy Darko's finally emerged on his own with the release of his debut solo album, Gothic Luxury. The Flatbush Zombies member announced the project back in June with the release of "Kill Us All," before unveiling a string of follow-up singles including "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'" and the Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak-assisted, "On GOD."

Gothic Luxury is made up of 12 songs in total with a run-time of 50-minutes. Though the project does provide a comprehensive look into Meechy's life and artistry, he does bring along a few familiar faces. Meechy trades bars with Black Thought on "The MoMA," while enlisting Busta Rhymes and Denzel Curry on "Lost Souls." Additional appearances come from Kirk Knight and Vita. On the production side, Dot Da Genius holds down a large portion of the album, along Jay Versace, J Gramm, Alex Goose, and more.

Check the album below. 

