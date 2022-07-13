Meechy Darko Preps His Solo Album With "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'"

Flatbush Zombies have cemented their name in the underground circuit but fans have been longing for solo ventures. Erick Arc Elliot has come through with tons of solo music in the past few years. However, fans have wanted to hear what Meechy Darko's been cooking up. The rapper has hinted at a solo project for a while but today, he's cemented a release date for Gothic Luxury alongside a new single that pays homage to 50 Cent.

The latest from Meechy Darko, "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'" is a firm reminder of his irreplicable presence in hip-hop. Laced with a subtle sample from 50 Cent's "Hustler's Ambitions," Meechy Darko comes through with a smooth yet high-energy banger that sets the tone for what's to come off of Gothic Luxury, which is due out on Aug. 26th.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Glocks poppin', German Rugers move in slow motion while I'm reloadin'

Gotta beam on it, now the beam on ya

Yeah, n***a, Cuban linked, pink fur, big rings

Haters don't like me, bullets won't slight me