mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meechy Darko Preps His Solo Album With "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'"

Aron A.
July 13, 2022 16:15
83 Views
10
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Get Lit Or Die Tryin'
Meechy Darko

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Flatbush Zombie rapper prepares for the release of "Gothic Luxury" with his new single.


Flatbush Zombies have cemented their name in the underground circuit but fans have been longing for solo ventures. Erick Arc Elliot has come through with tons of solo music in the past few years. However, fans have wanted to hear what Meechy Darko's been cooking up. The rapper has hinted at a solo project for a while but today, he's cemented a release date for Gothic Luxury alongside a new single that pays homage to 50 Cent.

The latest from Meechy Darko, "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'" is a firm reminder of his irreplicable presence in hip-hop. Laced with a subtle sample from 50 Cent's "Hustler's Ambitions," Meechy Darko comes through with a smooth yet high-energy banger that sets the tone for what's to come off of Gothic Luxury, which is due out on Aug. 26th.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Glocks poppin', German Rugers move in slow motion while I'm reloadin'
Gotta beam on it, now the beam on ya
Yeah, n***a, Cuban linked, pink fur, big rings
Haters don't like me, bullets won't slight me

Meechy Darko
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Meechy Darko Preps His Solo Album With "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject