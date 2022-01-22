Meechy Baby Delivers New Single, "Get In There"

Meechy Baby is kicking off 2022 with a bang. On Friday, January 21st, he shared a music video for his new single, "Get In There," which finds him tearing through the production with sheer tenacity.

"The track hinges on a jaggedly menacing beat fueled by 808s and skittering cymbals," a press release points out. "In the accompanying visual, he turns up next to a luxury SUV as he flows directly into the camera. It hints at his unbridged star power and raw charisma."

The "Talk My Shit" rapper not only has the success of his new track to celebrate – he's also gearing up for the release of his debut album, which is said to be "coming soon."

Check out the music video for Meechy Baby's energetic new single "Get In There" above and check back in with HNHH for more updates on your favourite artists later.

Quotable Lyrics:

Matter fact, I ain't paying for it, I ain't paying none

Meechy Baby, Imma dog, yeah, you know how I'm comin'