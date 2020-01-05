In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Meat Loaf claimed 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg is brainwashed and proclaimed himself a "sex god," as noted by Entertainment Canada.

“I feel for that Greta," he began. "She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Meat Loaf also spoke about his experience with women: “Most of my songs are… well, true. They are story songs and I am really good at stories… I am a sex god, dear,” he told the Mail.

“I can’t use bad language but people would ask me, ‘How can a fat M-F like you go out with all these good-looking girls?’ I said, ‘Because I am not going out thinking about what you are thinking about,'” he continued. “These days men don’t open the doors, they don’t do anything right. Truthfully, all they go out for is to get laid. I’ve never done that. It’s not my first option; never has been — and that’s why I’ve gone out with all these good-looking women.”

For the full interview, head over to the Daily Mail.