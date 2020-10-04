The cast of "Mean Girls" held a reunion to get fans to register to vote.
The cast of the iconic 2004 comedy Mean Girls have reunited in an effort to increase voter turnout for the upcoming election.
Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Lacey Chabert, and more have come together for the virtual reunion. They discussed the legacy of the movie and behind the scenes stories fans may not have known. During the reunion, Lohan explains that she originally sought the role of Regina George, which McAdams played:
I really wanted to play Regina, because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it and I was like, 'Oh I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty.' The more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Cady and her sensitivity and just the trapeze of emotions that she goes through and everything that she explores through the character ... Between the movie I had done before and Mean Girls, I had gone back to regular school and it was a really weird transition for me. I was kind of like an outcast so I really related to it.
Mean Girls is currently streaming on Hulu. Check out the reunion below.
Something fun for this tumultuous time. Thanks to all of you, we reached our goal with @headcountorg to get over 5,000 voter activations! To celebrate that - Tina Fey and I got the whole gang back together for a Mean Girls Reunion! Happy #MeanGirlsDay ð PS: It’s exactly 1 month from election day so please please make sure you are registered and have a plan to #vote on November 3rd - it’s so important! We can still keep the momentum going - head over to the link in my bio to learn more. @lindsaylohan @mingey @thereallacey @anagasteyer @whatsupdanny @jonathandbennett @rajivsurendra @headcountorg @meangirls @meangirlsbway
