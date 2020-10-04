The cast of the iconic 2004 comedy Mean Girls have reunited in an effort to increase voter turnout for the upcoming election.

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Lacey Chabert, and more have come together for the virtual reunion. They discussed the legacy of the movie and behind the scenes stories fans may not have known. During the reunion, Lohan explains that she originally sought the role of Regina George, which McAdams played:

I really wanted to play Regina, because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it and I was like, 'Oh I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty.' The more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Cady and her sensitivity and just the trapeze of emotions that she goes through and everything that she explores through the character ... Between the movie I had done before and Mean Girls, I had gone back to regular school and it was a really weird transition for me. I was kind of like an outcast so I really related to it.

