Breakups are difficult enough, but divorcing someone while also ushering in a new year can be incredibly taxing. Recently, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced that they're divorcing after nine years of marriage, and the news came as a shock to their supporters. Over the years, the Christian couple has been open about their relationship as they spoke about waiting until marriage to have sex, and they even co-wrote a book together.

Franklin and Good did share a statement about their split, saying they still have love for one another, but they also posted individual messages about their thoughts as they walk into 2022.



Liliane Lathan / Stringer / Getty Images

We previously reported on Good's Instagram post, but Franklin also penned a few thoughts over on his page. The author and preacher uploaded a tearful selfie that he said he took months ago. He detailed his journey without specifically naming his ex-wife.

"I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel," wrote Franklin. "I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year. I know we are starting a new year yet I don’t wish you a Happy New Year…I wish you a Happy True Year. Why? Because just because it’s NEW doesn’t make it TRUE."

After more affirmations and a prayer, Franklin added, "I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that’s the truest place for me to be." He also shared that he's taking a break from posting on social media while he figures things out. Read through the message below.