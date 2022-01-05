Breakups are difficult enough, but divorcing someone while also ushering in a new year can be incredibly taxing. Recently, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced that they're divorcing after nine years of marriage, and the news came as a shock to their supporters. Over the years, the Christian couple has been open about their relationship as they spoke about waiting until marriage to have sex, and they even co-wrote a book together. 

Franklin and Good did share a statement about their split, saying they still have love for one another, but they also posted individual messages about their thoughts as they walk into 2022.

DeVon Franklin, Meagan Good
Liliane Lathan / Stringer / Getty Images

We previously reported on Good's Instagram post, but Franklin also penned a few thoughts over on his page. The author and preacher uploaded a tearful selfie that he said he took months ago. He detailed his journey without specifically naming his ex-wife.

"I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel," wrote Franklin. "I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year. I know we are starting a new year yet I don’t wish you a Happy New Year…I wish you a Happy True Year. Why? Because just because it’s NEW doesn’t make it TRUE."

After more affirmations and a prayer, Franklin added, "I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that’s the truest place for me to be." He also shared that he's taking a break from posting on social media while he figures things out. Read through the message below.