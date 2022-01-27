Pop culture fanatics were shocked when Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced that they were getting a divorce at the end of last year. The religious couple was together for over nine years, and Good remains "optimistic" despite their divorce being the "most painful" time of her life.

Fans of the 40-year-old actress have been joking about her return "to the streets" since her divorce was announced as breaking news and it looks like Ms. Good If Ya Nasty is embracing all of the love she's received on social media, reminding all of her followers of how fine she is in a new video posted to Instagram.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Shortly after shouting out Tierra Whack and sharing a quick video of herself in a blue dress highlighting her curves, Meag was trending on Twitter with thousands of people reacting to the video and wondering how DeVon fumbled their marriage.

"So Meagan Good is literally just going to be fine forever," said one commenter, recalling her last few decades of domination. "Meagan Good has been hot our whole lives like whole lives," said somebody else. Another fan of the actress shared a photo of a woman with her hand laid out, writing, "City girls welcoming Meagan Good back to the streets."

She continues to shake things up post-divorce and it's apparent that a lot of men and women would happily take a chance on Meagan Good. Take a look at the video below, as well as some reactions underneath.