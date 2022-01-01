Following news of her marriage ending, Meagan Good is looking back on 2021 and feeling grateful. On New Years Eve, the Think Like A Man star dropped off an Instagram photo dump that sees her wearing a bright green floral wrap with even more flowers placed in her long, flowing hair.

"2021.. You brought me the highest, life-changing affirming highs, and the lowest, gut-wrenching soul-breaking lows," the captions reads. "Although I'm still grieving, I'm also in glorious awe and thankfulness to you God... 2021, all endings are also beginnings, so goodbye m'dear," the 40-year-old continued. "2022, can't wait to see what the beginnings of this next act of life brings. Lord, I trust you."

Gotham/Getty Images

Good has turned comments off on her page, but the double taps have been pouring in since she uploaded the series of stunning snapshots. The post before her most recent arrival was she and her husband, film producer DeVon Franklin's separation announcement. "After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," she told her followers.

The photo sees the former couple sitting in a beautiful, green oasis, holding one another. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."





After the news broke, a source shared with PEOPLE that the star's separation was "a long time coming," adding that "they just haven't been spending a lot of time together this past year."

See Meagan Good's 2021 reflection below and check back in with HNHH at a later date for any future updates on the actress and DeVon Franklin's divorce.





