Meagan Good is headed back to the streets in style. At the end of 2021, the 40-year-old announced her separation from film producer DeVon Franklin after nearly a decade of marriage, and over the weekend, she attended the NAACP Image Awards sporting a bold new look that Twitter can't stop thirsting over.

As Atlanta Black Star notes, Good's gorgeous pink gown was designed by Maria Lucia Hohan and comes from her Spring/Summer 2022 collection; for accessories, she opted for a few delicate silver pieces that pair nicely with her strappy shoes.





Though her outfit caught our attention, what really got people talking was Good's hairstyle, which looks seriously different from the short blonde bob she wore at her last public appearance for her hit Amazon Prime original series Harlem. "What a night, thank you @NAACP," the Think Like A Man actress captioned her Instagram upload from the big event.

Comments about the stunning red carpet look have been pouring in across social media. "Meagan Good been Meagan Gooding like she ain't Meagan Gooded before," one user wrote. "Meagan Good know she is one of a kind fine. The sex appeal on that one," another person added.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

"I can't get over this look," yet another admired chimed in. "It's so soft and pretty and feminine. Like she finna go brunch in the secret garden."

Check out Twitter's reaction to Meagan Good's incredible NAACP Image Awards outfit of the night below, and tune back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite stars.

