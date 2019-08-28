All Meagan Good wanted to do was to show off her beach body, but a fan thought that she was overdoing it. The actress has been hitting the gym regularly while adopting a healthier lifestyle in order to get herself back into the shape that satisfies her. To show off a little motivation, on Tuesday she shared a picture on Instagram that she said was from "the lost files" of an Essence magazine photoshoot.

The image shows a short-haired Meagan on the shore of a beach wearing a bikini. She has her back turned to the camera as she looks over her shoulder, smiling. There isn't anything abnormally seductive about this photo, but one of Meagan's fans left a comment questioning whether or not it was proper. "Aren’t you married to a pastor 😂," the woman asked. "This is cute but not appropriate 🥴."

"Lol no I’m not married to a pastor. 🤦🏽‍♀️," Meagan responded. "I’m married to a film producer who is also a minister/motivational speaker as well. But with that being said; I don’t think pastors wives are expected to go swimming in trash bags or turtle necks 😬 lol. Godbless you sis 🙏🏾💜."

Earlier this year, the fiercely religious Meagan chatted with comedian D.L. Hughley on his show and shared that she doesn't always attend church because of the judgment she receives. "If I’m being completely honest, my experience with some church folks has not been that positive," she said. "It’s unfortunate because we’re supposed to be the biggest lovers. And it’s like even if you disagree with someone or you don’t think what they’re doing is right, you’re supposed to mind your own business and pray for that person. Other times, you’re supposed to correct in love if that’s what God told you to do. And there was no correction in love. It was like a complete assault."