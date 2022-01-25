She's received support from fans after it was announced that her marriage to DeVon Franklin was ending, and now Meagan Good is giving more insight into their split. It came as a surprise when Good and Franklin issued a joint statement about their divorce, especially due to the uber-religious couple being so vocal about their love and marriage. While they've kept the details of what led up to the split close to the chest, for the time being, Good caught up with XONecole and spoke about "grieving" her divorce.

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over,” Good said during a Twitter Spaces chat. “I’ve always had an attitude of like, 'Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,' and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”



Lily Lawrence / Stringer / Getty Images

Good didn't take that approach with Franklin because she said she truly believed her marriage would last for the remainder of her life. She called her divorce “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life” but added, “I am still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still—maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God.”

“Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that’s all I can really do but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together," said Good. "What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything.”

[via]