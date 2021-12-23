As expected, more information is surfacing regarding Meagan Good and Devon Franklin's divorce. It was announced this week that the religious couple decided to end their marriage after nine years, and it came as a shock to their fans because just earlier this month, Franklin called Good his "love" as he helped promote her Amazon Prime series.

They've been a "couple goals" pair for years and upon the news of their divorce going viral, they released a joint statement. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love, We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”



Michael Tullberg / Stringer / Getty Images

The Blast and Radar Online have reported that they've taken a look at the divorce documents that reportedly show Good and Franklin have been separated for four months. With that timeline, they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary over the summer and shared loving social media posts only to break up two months later.

Franklin reportedly filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences." Also included in the documentation is Franklin's request to block spousal support as well as choosing not to seek support from Good. This move has many believing that they may have had a prenuptial agreement.

