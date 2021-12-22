They have been a Christian power couple that often touted their romance, but their fans were disappointed to learn the news of Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin's marriage. The couple first met back in 2011 while working on the film Jumping the Broom and the following year, they were engaged. Good and Franklin wasted no time in saying "I do" and wed just one month after the proposal.

The couple has often thrust themselves into conversations about their Christian faith and religious beliefs as Franklin works as an author, producer, and preacher. For years, Meagan has also spoken openly about her lack of acceptance in certain Christian circles because people feel as if she dresses too revealing. Yet, the couple endured and even penned a book together titled The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.



Lily Lawrence / Stringer / Getty Images

Just ahead of the Christmas holiday, Good and Franklin have announced that they are ending their marriage after nine years. Following reports that Franklin officially filed for the divorce, the pair released a joint statement.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," they stated. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

Over the summer, they traded sweet social media posts in celebration of their ninth wedding anniversary, and back on December 2, Franklin posted that he was "proud of my love" for her new show on Amazon Prime. No further details regarding what led to the split have been shared at this time.

