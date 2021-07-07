McDonald's and Space Jam: A New Legacy announced a joint marketing campaign that will feature a brand new Happy Meal option. On July 6, the official Twitter for McDonald's tweeted in regards to the new promotion, "SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY i look forward to teaming up with the Tune Squad in my limited-edition jersey inspired by #SpaceJamMovie, in theaters & @HBOMax 7/16."

The featured toys for the new Happy Meal will include Tune Squad members Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester the Cat, and many more characters that appeared in the original Space Jam, released in 1996. This will mark the first time since 1996 that the Space Jam characters were selected to be part of the McDonald's Happy Meal marketing scheme. In addition though, there will be twelve never-before-seen versions of Bugs Bunny and the gang.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

McDonald's new Happy Meal revelation is just one part of a three-way deal between Space Jam: A New Legacy, McDonald's, and Diamond Supply Co. Details of the "collaborative collection" are as follows: if a customer orders a Space Jam: A New Legacy happy meal through the online McDonald's app from July 6 through July 12, or orders a "McDelivery" through UberEats from July 12 through July 15, fans will have the chance to win a McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Basketball Jersey.

Nick Tershay, owner and founder of Diamond Supply Co., said of the new advertising team up, "We’re beyond excited to work with McDonald’s on these one-of-a-kind jerseys celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy." Tershay also shared in the same announcement, "This is an important moment in time and we are thrilled to be a part of the new film and share this collection with our fans."

Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring Lebron James, Don Cheadle, and Zendaya, is set to hit theaters and HBOMax on July 16.

[via]