'Tis the season to eat...ice cream? Well, according to McDonald's it is. As reported by Hypebeast, the fast-food giant introduced a new dessert called the "Snickerdoodle McFlurry". The new frozen treat is a mixture of soft-serve vanilla ice cream and crunchy cinnamon bits. McD's has made the new McFlurry available early to consumers from November 11-17 through Uber Eats. After that, it will be available in restaurant locations for a limited time. The last time McDonald's had a holiday season frozen treat was 7 years ago when they rolled out the Mint McFlurry in 2012.



Chris McGrath/Getty Images

McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said, “We know our customers enjoy the McFlurry year-round, and we wanted to give them a little something special to help celebrate the holidays." VanGosen also said that McDonald's is "excited to give our customers early access to try the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry from the comfort of their home when they order McDelivery with Uber Eats.” The Snickerdoodle McFlurry was tested out in Southern California earlier in 2019 and received positive reviews allowing McDonald's to gift us with a new treat this holiday season.

There is only one question: how are they going to make the Snickerdoodle McFlurry if the ice cream machine is broken?