McDonald's had decided it wants in on the virality of the chicken sandwich debate. Popeye’s chicken sandwich was such a hit, it sold out fast and lines at locations where it was available could reach upwards of an hour-long wait time.

Fox News has confirmed that the new items will be available beginning on September 11th and will run for a limited time. It may seem like a desperate act for attention by the fast-food chain, but Fox is also reporting that this has been planned for quite some time.

Apparently, the new chicken sandwich has been in development for a while now. The item has reportedly been tested at several various locations since the beginning of the year.

McDonald’s describes the new Spicey BBQ Chicken Sandwich as a “classic Buttermilk Crispy fillet made with all-white meat and served on a sesame seed bun with slivered onions, pickles and topped with that same smoky, sweet with medium heat Spicy BBQ glaze.” Also available will be Spicey BBQ Chicken Tender option for those not feeling up for the sandwich which was described as, “classic Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, battered and breaded to perfection, hand-tossed and perfectly-sauced to order in our new, mouthwatering Spicy BBQ glaze that contains just a hint of jalapeno.”