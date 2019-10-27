No matter what city you're in, there's usually a McDonald's that's a universal hub for all sorts of fuckery. Most people usually go to McDonald's to place their order, pick it up, and eat it, whether it's home or at the restaurant itself. Unfortunately, there are a lot of McDonald's that don't have the greatest customer service. Orders get messed up, the high-demand environment causes stress for employees, and so on, and so forth. But one woman attempted to get a refund after receiving poor customer service. What she ended up getting, though, was a blender to the face.



According to WLWT, Brittney Price received a broken nose and a shattered cheekbone after a McDonald's order went wrong. She said that she went to make a stop at the drive-thru of a McDonald's in Colerain Township, Ohio last month. As you've probably experienced, McDonald's flubbed on the order which prompted Price to go inside of the restaurant and get the manager to fix it. After waiting a long time, she went back into her car to refund the rest of the order. "I wanted to get some Happy Meals and some cheeseburgers and that was a very unhappy day for me," she said.

She said she threw the order at the manager who wasn't having it. Price said that she sustained injuries after the manager threw a blender at her face. "I've had surgery. I've had a lot of doctor's appointments, the follow-up. Hard mornings, hard afternoons," she said.

It appears as though the manager was fired but Price and her attorney are filing a civil suit against McDonald's. No charges have been filed.