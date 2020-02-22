McDonald's is stepping deeper into the merch game with its upcoming collection of candles. The Quarter Pounder with cheese is a staple on their menu and to commemorate its legacy, they are launching candles as part of their limited edition "fan club swag." The collection includes six candles that have been inspired by the burger's ingredients. Per the McDonald's website, "Set of 6 custom scented candles in glass containers, inspired by Quarter Pounder ingredients: Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion, 100% Fresh Beef."

While it seems crazy to think that someone would light this in there crib to "set the mood," it is only available for the Quarter Pounder fan club -- yes, there is a fan club -- and anyone who's part of that fan club already would probably be the type that loves McDonald's so much, they'd want an onion flavor candle to compliment the "100% fresh beef."

The candle is currently "coming soon" on their website but there are already a few items already available such as the Couples Quarter Pounder Mittens, the 2020 Quarter Pounder calendar, and the "Quarter Pounder With Love" locket that's currently going for $35. Although both Christmas and Valentine's Day have passed, it would be a great gift for your McDonald's-loving cousin.