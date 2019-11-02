Mcdonald's Is Bringing Back Classic Toys For 40th-Anniversary Of Happy Meal

It's been forty-years since McDonald's introduced their staple, the Happy Meal, and to celebrate, the fast-food chain is bringing back some of their most popular toys from over the years. According to USA Today, from Nov. 7 to the 11th, McDonald's Surprise Happy Meal will be available across the globe; however, there is a catch. The deal will be a "while supplies last" limited run.

“Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand,” McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement. “Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world.”

“Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys,” said Colin Mitchell, McDonald’s senior vice president of global marketing. “So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember.”

There will be a number of interesting toys returning such as Space Jam Bugs Bunny from 1996, My Little Pony from 1998, and the Hamburglar from 1995. In total, there will be fifteen toys from the last forty years that can be found during the limited run. Check out the full list below.