Over the past several months, the world has never seen such extreme displays of violence and debauchery of over a fast food item like the recently released, Popeye's chicken sandwich. However, if there is one fast-food chain on the planet that can compete with the highly sought-after sandwich it's none other than the world's most prominent fast-food restaurant, McDonald's. Back in Oct. 2018, the Business Insider obtained leaked documents stating that McDonald's claiming that they were preparing to introduce two new chicken sandwiches to their breakfast menu.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Inquiring minds at the publication contacted the mega-food company wondering if these plans were true to which a McDonald's executive cryptically replied,

"What came first, the chicken or the egg? Set your alarm for more reasons to visit McDonald’s for breakfast in 2020."

Now, starting on Monday (Feb. 3), all McDonald's locations be serving the Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches to customers across the country. The new menu items will be fusing the classic, crispy chicken patty of the McChicken in combination with the brand's Bacon/Sausage, Egg, and Cheese biscuit or the McGriddle pancake batter bun.

Former McDonald's CEO, Steve Easterbrook, who is no longer with the company after allegedly fraternizing with an employee, revealed in a statement last year that McDonald's wanted to explore extra avenues in the highly-competitive fast-food breakfast industry saying,

"I mean, we’ve seen competitors ramp up their activity during this year as well actually. So having another entrant in next year will just ensure that the market share fight remains as competitive as ever."

While McDonald's has had its issues in the past, they've continued to be one of the most consistent brands in modern history. Let us know if you'll be trying out McDonald's new Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit breakfast sandwiches in the comment section below.