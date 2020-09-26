McDonald's, which has suspended its popular All-Day Breakfast service during the COVID-19 pandemic, is considering abandoning the option altogether.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

"We removed All-Day Breakfast from the menu to simplify operations in our kitchens, which we saw provided better speed of service and order accuracy," the company said in a statement obtained by Food & Wine. "As McDonald's and franchisees evaluate if and how we bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus, we want to ensure these improvements will remain consistent for our customers. Any final decision will be made in partnership with our franchisees, based on consumer demand, and designed to drive the business while minimizing operational disruptions."

The service was originally suspended in March along with select other menu options. "We will regularly evaluate the situation and look to move back to our regular menu as soon as possible," McDonald's Senior Vice President of Operations Bill Garrett told Business Insider at the time.

"I absolutely do not think we should bring it back," one McDonald's worker told Business Insider. "It makes us faster, and gives the grill less to worry about."

McDonald’s introduced their popular All-Day Breakfast five years ago. Prior, patrons would have to arrive before 10:30 AM to access the breakfast menu which includes popular items such as the McGriddle and more.

