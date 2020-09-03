Travis Scott and McDonalds unveiled a collaboration across "food, fashion, and community efforts," Thursday, resulting in a social media barrage of jokes and reactions. The news was announced in a press release from McDonalds.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Scott. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu - we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

Scott also confirmed the collaboration on Twitter writing, "CACTUS JACK FOR MCDONALD’S."

Cactus Jack has designed custom apparel for McDonald’s crew to rock during the promotion. McDonalds says more news will be coming in the following weeks.

Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter down below.

[Via]