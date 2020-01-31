It's been 30 years since the release of MC Hammer's flagship song, "Can't Touch This." Now, the Oakland-bred emcee's most popular track is being used to promote Frito-Lay's brand new Cheetos Popcorn in an upcoming ad set to run during Super Bowl LIV when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers this upcoming Sunday.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an interview with Forbes magazine, MC Hammer, born Stanley Kirk Burrell, details his affinity for the cornstarch-based snack as a youth growing up in the Bay Area. The "Too Legit To Quit" rapper had this to say:

"When I think about Cheetos, besides the taste, what I’ve always loved is the crunch. The crunch was both fulfilling and filling. You could eat some other snacks and say 'Okay I’m good.' But when you eat Cheetos, you actually kind of get full."

This particular ad produced by the San Francisco-based agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, and directed by Harold Einstein marks Cheetos' first time appearing during the Super Bowl in over a decade.

The 30-second commercial promoting Cheetos Popcorn utilizes the brand's notorious 'Cheeto dust' fingers, allowing the leading man to get out of sticky situations due to his orange-blasted fingertips all the while using Hammer's "Can't Touch This" as the scapegoat theme song for the promotion.

Tune into the 2020 Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, on FOX, at 6:30 P.M. EST featuring halftime performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and check out the Cheetos Popcorn commercial featuring MC Hammer in the video provided below.