MC Eiht Taps Kurupt & Havoc For "Neighborhood Looks"

MC Eiht is ready to drop off his upcoming album Lessons this Friday, and the west coast legend has decided to fire off a brand new single a few days ahead of the big release. Following the previous single "Honcho" with Conway The Machine and DJ Premier, Eiht's "Neighborhood Looks" finds him connecting with a pair of heavyweight vets, Kurupt Young Gotti and Havoc, who recently came through with a banger on Conway's From King To A God project.

Off the bat, Havoc sets the tone with an opening verse, repping the Infamous movement over a simple but effective piano-driven beat from D-Ace. "There's rules to this shit, ever try to violate, you might lose it all, homie this is high stakes," he warns. Next comes Eiht, his baritone cadence indicative of his authority, his delivery the furthest thing from rushed. "Aftermath n**ga, that's a murder case," he spits. "Relocate a n**ga to another place / and that's a motherfuckin' quiet storm, n**gas catching holes in they uniform."

Look for Eiht's Lessons to land this Friday, featuring appearances from Conway, Dave East, Havoc, Talib Kweli, B-Real, Kurupt, and more.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Aftermath n**ga, that's a murder case

Relocate a n**ga to another place

And that's a motherfuckin' quiet storm, n**gas catching holes in they uniform