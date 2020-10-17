mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MC Eiht Is Back Floating On His "Bluue Wave"

Dre D.
October 17, 2020 17:15
The Compton rapper unleashes the visuals for the "Lessons" cut.


Some of our younger readers may remember MC Eiht as the other guy on Kendrick Lamar's "m.A.A.d city" or as the voice of Ryder on Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, but make no mistake: he's an OG with a respectable tenure in the game. 

The Compton rapper's latest project Lessons featured appearances from West Coast mainstays Havoc and Kurupt but more importantly proved MC Eiht could still go bar for bar with some of the game's top lyricists of today, including Dave East and 2020 lyrical MVP Conway the Machine. 

Today, he drops off the visuals for one of the album's standout cuts, "Bluue Wave."

With a vintage feeling G-funk beat from producer Ferhan C and its lowrider-ready sub placing MC Eiht squarely in his element, he gets to work showing us why he's been able to maintain the level of respect he gets in the West for over 20 years.

Check out the visuals for "Bluue Wave" below and be sure to check out Lessons, which is available now on all streaming services. What are your thoughts on MC Eiht's latest single?

Quotable Lyrics

A bad thick bitch in some name brand
Money didn't exchange hands
Top billing, first priority
And we don't work well with authority

