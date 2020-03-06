In an alternate universe, Tupac Shakur starred in Menace II Society. In our real world, however, the late rapper didn't make an appearance. The classic film is a favorite to millions, and during a talk with People's Party with Talib Kweli, MC Eiht shared that early on, Tupac was hand-picked for the role of Sharif. The part would later go to Vonte Sweet, so Eiht explained why Tupac was booted from the film.

"The Hughes brothers worked all of Pac's earlier sh*t," Eiht said. "'Brenda Got a Baby,' all that sh*t. So they knew him [and] knew he was difficult to work with, but I think New Line [Cinema] wanted him in the movie. Juice, Poetic Justice, you know, and y'all have a relationship with him... We want him. So, who knows what happened, but, okay. We'll get him in the movie. I don't think it was the plan to keep him in the movie. We all know Pac, very vocal. Very outspoken."

According to MC Eiht, Tupac questioned why he was cast as Sharif when everyone else got to be gangbangers. The rapper wanted the movie producers to give his character more of a backstory so that the audience knew why he was the "voice of reason." The film's production team didn't have time for that. Tupac in turn, allegedly, made the table readings difficult because he wouldn't participate. Soon, Vonte took his place.

MC Eiht said that he thinks Tupac was given the role of Sharif because they knew he would fight it and they'd have a way to get rid of him. Check out the full clip of MC Eiht chatting about Tupac Shakur on People's Party with Talib Kweli below.