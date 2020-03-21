MC Eiht Drops Off Double-Disc Project "Official" Ft. Xzibit, Problem & More

West Coast legend MC Eiht is back in full effect with his latest project, Official. The rapper's new project includes 27 songs in total with production from Bluestamp camp, Ferhan C, Theory Hazit and Dee Ace. In terms of features, he enlists Problem, Xzibit, Tha Chill, Cherrel Terri and Tinigi Starr.

“The project is a 27-track journey to music that kinda lost its way,” Eiht told HipHopDX about the project. “Not to disqualify other influences or artists in Hip Hop, just this project was geared towards the sound where I first fell in love with West Coast music and Hip Hop though our interpretation. Our heritage of Hip Hop comes from different backgrounds."

Peep the project and tracklist below.