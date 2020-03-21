mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MC Eiht Drops Off Double-Disc Project "Official" Ft. Xzibit, Problem & More

March 21, 2020 14:20
MC Eiht

MC Eiht is back with his latest project "Official."


West Coast legend MC Eiht is back in full effect with his latest project, Official. The rapper's new project includes 27 songs in total with production from Bluestamp camp, Ferhan C, Theory Hazit and Dee Ace. In terms of features, he enlists Problem, Xzibit, Tha Chill, Cherrel Terri and Tinigi Starr.

“The project is a 27-track journey to music that kinda lost its way,” Eiht told HipHopDX about the project. “Not to disqualify other influences or artists in Hip Hop, just this project was geared towards the sound where I first fell in love with West Coast music and Hip Hop though our interpretation. Our heritage of Hip Hop comes from different backgrounds."

Peep the project and tracklist below.

  1. Once Upon A Time
  2. Bring Em All ft. Cherell Terri
  3. Profiles ft. Xzibit & Problem
  4. Bacc n the Day
  5. How U Do That ft. CHILL
  6. Neighborhood Feelin
  7. Compton ft. The chill of cmw
  8. You The One ft. Tha chill cmw, Cherell Terri
  9. Good Day
  10. Bluestamp Anthem ft. Tha chill of cmw
  11. Up That
  12. Hustle ft. Tha chill of cmw
  13. Notorious
  14. Tru Story ft. Tha chill of cmw & Cherell Terri
  15. How We Do ft. Tinigi Starr
  16. Mission Complete ft. Tha chill of cmw
  17. Shoot Em Up ft. Tha chill of cmw
  18. Sirens ft. James Savage
  19. Intermission
  20. Bang On Em
  21. Why ft. Tha chill of cmw
  22. Long Time Coming ft. Tha chill of cmw
  23. Victim 2
  24. Neighborhood Reup ft. Tha chill of cmw
  25. My Thang
  26. 3eihty
