MC Eiht Drops Off Double-Disc Project "Official" Ft. Xzibit, Problem & More

West Coast legend MC Eiht is back in full effect with his latest project, Official. The rapper's new project includes 27 songs in total with production from Bluestamp camp, Ferhan C, Theory Hazit and Dee Ace. In terms of features, he enlists Problem, Xzibit, Tha Chill, Cherrel Terri and Tinigi Starr.
“The project is a 27-track journey to music that kinda lost its way,” Eiht told HipHopDX about the project. “Not to disqualify other influences or artists in Hip Hop, just this project was geared towards the sound where I first fell in love with West Coast music and Hip Hop though our interpretation. Our heritage of Hip Hop comes from different backgrounds."
Peep the project and tracklist below.
- Once Upon A Time
- Bring Em All ft. Cherell Terri
- Profiles ft. Xzibit & Problem
- Bacc n the Day
- How U Do That ft. CHILL
- Neighborhood Feelin
- Compton ft. The chill of cmw
- You The One ft. Tha chill cmw, Cherell Terri
- Good Day
- Bluestamp Anthem ft. Tha chill of cmw
- Up That
- Hustle ft. Tha chill of cmw
- Notorious
- Tru Story ft. Tha chill of cmw & Cherell Terri
- How We Do ft. Tinigi Starr
- Mission Complete ft. Tha chill of cmw
- Shoot Em Up ft. Tha chill of cmw
- Sirens ft. James Savage
- Intermission
- Bang On Em
- Why ft. Tha chill of cmw
- Long Time Coming ft. Tha chill of cmw
- Victim 2
- Neighborhood Reup ft. Tha chill of cmw
- My Thang
- 3eihty