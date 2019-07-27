MC Bravado Drops Off Remix Project "XEMIR"

The talent coming out of the DMV is underrated. The central east coast location has a unique sound that doesn't really fit into the east coat rap category, nor does it tuck neatly into the southern rap category either. Baltimore rapper MC Bravado brings that unique DMV sound to the table, and he recently touched down with a remix project as his fans wait for his next full-length project.

Entitled XEMIR, Bravado's take on the delicate art of the remix is entertaining and fun. Vintage hip-hop instrumentation driven by samples and scratches permeate the album. The true-to-hip-hop sound is welcome, but the electronic "This Is Gold" is the standout record on the project. XEMIR features guest appearances by Nitty Scott, Pacewon, OnCue, DeeJay Element, Real Deal, SC Static, and more. The remix project is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.