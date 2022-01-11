Maya Jama and Ben Simmons are living their best lives. On Monday, January 11th, the recently engaged duo were spotted on a coffee date in the NBA star's home state, and photos snapped by the paparazzi show the English TV host casually flexing her massive ring.

Daily Mail reports that Jama and her fiance were grabbing drinks following a couple's gym session when they were spotted. The 27-year-old can be seen wearing a black mask, an oversized hoodie, leggings, and sneakers – all also dark in colour – while carrying a boxy Louis Vuitton bag and casually flashing her sparkly rock.





Simmons, also sporting some athleisure, was photographed in a grey Nike hoodie layered over a grey shirt, blue sweatpants, and high white crew socks worn in a pair of camoflauge Crocs.

According to the outlet, Jama's engagement ring has been valued at $800,000 by experts. "It looks to be an emerald cut diamond set on a white gold or platinum band. The centre stone is around 10 carats, which is huge, and will no doubt be of the highest quality," managing director of Steven Stone, Zack Stone revealed.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In case you missed it, the Philadelphia 76ers player popped the question over the recent holiday season. "Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her," a source told The Sun after the news went public.

"He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they're both thrilled. Ben was so excited, but they've decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them."

Read more about the happy couple's engagement here, and check back in with HNHH later for more updates.

[Via]