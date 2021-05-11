Maya Angelou passed away back in 2014, however, the famed poet will forever be immortalized for her contributions to the world of poetry. The U.S. Mint will take more affirmative steps in cementing Angelou's legacy by honoring on quarters as part of a new American Women Quarters Program. The poet and NASA Astronaut Sally Ride will be featured on the back of coins set to debut in January and remain in circulation through 2025.

In a statement, U.S. Representative Barbara Lee explained, "for too long, many of the women who have contributed to our country's history have gone unrecognized, especially women of color."



Ken Charnock/Getty Images

She added that the women, "paved the way for many who came after them and inspired young women to carry on their legacy." The U.S. Mint announced the women would be the first two honorees in the series, adding the front of the quarter, "will continue to feature a likeness of George Washington designed in a manner to distinguish it from the current image."

Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced the legislation into Congress that helped create the American Women Quarters Program. In an opinion piece in USA Today, the women explained that “as female U.S. senators, our story would not have been possible without these women who came before us.”

“We look forward to being reminded of their legacies every time we see their faces on a new quarter,” they wrote.

The federal bureau is also encouraging people who want to nominate women to be featured on the upcoming quarters should do so at this online portal.



Kris Connor/Getty Images

