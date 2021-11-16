Maxwell Drops New Love Ballad "OFF"

In an era when artists like Drake and Kendrick Lamar transition seamlessly from genre to genre, sometimes on the same song, the lines between types of music are blurred. When done correctly, meshing genres is a great achievement. When done incorrectly, especially at a high volume, all music begins to sound the same. And when all music sounds the same, records with clear sonic and lyrical focus are breaths of fresh air.

"Off," a new single by R&B legend Maxwell, is a breath of fresh air.

A week after announcing a new partnership with record label BMG, the BLACKsummers'night singer released the first single from the upcoming blacksummers'NIGHT, the final record in its trilogy, which is reportedly set to release in 2022.

Over a heavy, slow instrumental with elements of funk littered throughout, Maxwell serenades his love interest with huge vocals reminiscent of the 1980s. "Off" is an unapologetic R&B record, and if it's any sort of preview of what we can expect from Maxwell in 2022, fans should be very excited.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm shootin' all my shots

I won't miss them no

I'm givin' all I

Never ever ever let this go

Check out "OFF" by Maxwell below and let us know what you think in the comments.