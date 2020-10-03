MaxThaDemon Delivers New Mixtape "Demon Season Vol. 3"

Appearances sure can be deceiving.

MaxThaDemon has been a rising fixture on the Brooklyn drill scene, receiving plenty of hometown love and support.

To outsiders, however, their first introduction to Max was likely through his single "4 Quarters" which received over 7 million views on YouTube. His melanin deficiency and clean-cut look led to a plethora of memes and jokes because of its contrast to his violent lyrics and voice that sounds like he was born smoking Backwoods.

Opening song "The Godfather" finds Max coming out the gate swinging and when he growls "diss on gang then you get what you ask for," you believe him.

In short, it's an intense 20 minutes. His voice and flow sound like a cross between Pop Smoke and Stinc Team's Ketchy The Great and he's not lacking on the bars either: "get changed up, got 2, 3 in my mac with a laser/plus the one in the head, I'm a Laker."

Check out MaxThaDemon's Demon Season Vol. 3 on your favourite streaming service. What are your thoughts on Brooklyn's latest export? Let us know in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. The Godfather

3. Love Me (feat. Skottie Gatts)

4. Options

5. Personal

6. Season (feat. Ciggy Black)

7. Drill Story (feat. Ciggy Black)

8. Baccend

9. Meet Hiiim