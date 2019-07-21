Maxo Kream's Unconventional Route To Manhood Is Unearthed On "Bissonnet"

If you remain unconvinced of Maxo Kream's untouched abilities as a wordsmith, I don't know what else to say. His latest opus Brandon Banks, is rooted in the stoicism of his Nigerian father coming to terms with his own foibles in America - the adoption of more "anglicized" surname serving the purpose of helping his son find his footing amongst the other young'ns in Southwest Houston. Unbeknownst to himself, Maxo Kream wound up a constituent of the local Hoover Crips, without his father to guide him back in prayer. Pops was, at the time, completely ostracized from society due to an undisclosed guilty conviction.

The introductory speaking part on "Bissonnet" is reserved for Maxo Kream's father, who despite his own misgivings, warns his son to stay head over water. "That blue bandana man, what does that mean?" his father denunciates. "Take it off, take it all- you see all of that gangsta shit?" While Maxo Kream never once disavowed himself from the color blue, "Bissonnet" does do an incredible job of painting a confluence of emotions: a devotion to his father, and the gang affiliates that oversaw his ascent to manhood.

Quotable Lyrics:

Moved in with my grandma, servin' grannies at my grannies

Momma couldn't stand me, say I act just like my daddy

Fist fightin' Pirus, I hit the school with the Ruger

Had to take my .52, and hopped on Five-Deuce Hoover.

- Maxo Kream