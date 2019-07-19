Maxo Kream's Plays Games In Travis Scott Assisted "The Relays"

Houston trapper, Maxo Kream, finally dropped off his major label debut, a follow up to 2018's Punken. The album has a central theme, as Kream makes several references to his father, and what it was like growing up with a parent who was behind bars. Even the album's title, Brandon Banks, is reportedly the alias Kream's father used when he engaged in illegal activities. "This album is me telling the story of how I’m just like my dad except he was a scammer and I was a trapper," Kream said to the Fader. "Despite his flaws, he was a great parent, always made sure the rent was paid, made sure I went to school, taught me right from wrong. I wasn’t raised to be a trapper, it just happened because of my circumstances."

However way his trapper status came about, Kream comes in hard and heavy in this album, proving to all he's exactly where he's supposed to be. With features like SchoolBoy Q, A$AP Ferg, and Travis Scott, he showcases his ability to adapt his sound when necessary. His track "The Relays," with Travis Scott takes on a more contemporary sound compared to the artist's usual old-school gangster sounding flows. The song itself is mid-tempo, but the backing track has it sounding like it could be bumped in the club. Maxo makes 2 different gaming references, first with "EA" - when talking about how he's "gon lie like EA" - then again with "2K." Both artists tackle the catchy chorus, and each get one verse to spit their part.

Quotable Lyrics:

Run through the dough like a relay, hey (Yahh)

Tell her throw it back like a replay, hey (Yahh)

Make it rotate like a DJ, hey (It's lit)

Hey, hey, 2K, ayy (Yah), fly, fly, high, fly (Yahh)

A man gon' lie like EA, hey