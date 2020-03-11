It's a time of mourning for Maxo Kream. The rapper shared on Instagram that his brother, Money Madu, has passed away. Kream posted a photo of his brother on his Instagram page with a touching message. “No words or caption can explain wat I’m goin thru … I never expected this or ever lost somebody this close to me,” the rapper wrote. “I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories."

“You don’t get over it, you just get through it. You don’t get by it, because you can’t get around it. It doesn’t ‘get better,'" Kream continued. "It just gets different. We must embrace our pain and burn it as a fuel for our journey. Sorrow is a fruit. God does not make it grow on limbs too weak to bear it. Long Live @mmadu_kream.”

HipHopDX reports that Madu was shot inside of an apartment in Los Angeles. Madu reportedly stumbled outside of the home before saying, "I was shot." Police have yet to publicly name a suspect or suspects, and they're asking for the public's help.