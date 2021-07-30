Maxo Kream Is Finally Back With His New Single "Local Joker"

Maxo Kream is finally back and he's got an album on the way. The first piece of the puzzle has officially arrived with the new single "Local Joker" dropping on Friday.

This marks the first new music from the Houston rapper in nearly two years. The young OG is a staple in his city's hip-hop scene but he took a hiatus after the tragic passing of his brother. He's back now and he's spitting with a vengeance, dropping "Local Joker" for his real fans. We've been missing Maxo in the game throughout the entire pandemic so it's nice to see him back.

With an album coming soon, we'll keep you posted on all of the latest Maxo Kream news so keep it locked to HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I go back to my hood, I see them same old n***as

On the same old shit, with them same old issues

Tried to show 'em if I did it, they could probably do it bigger

But all we ever talk about is them same old bitches and them same old stories and them same old figures

We was stackin' up in high school, for them Jordans we would kill you

I could lead you to the water but can't pedal your canoe

Reminisce 'bout money doin' stupid shit we used to do