mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maxo Kream Is Finally Back With His New Single "Local Joker"

Alex Zidel
July 30, 2021 10:07
114 Views
00
0
RCA RecordsRCA Records
RCA Records

Local Joker
Maxo Kream

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Maxo Kream returns with new music for the first time in nearly two years.


Maxo Kream is finally back and he's got an album on the way. The first piece of the puzzle has officially arrived with the new single "Local Joker" dropping on Friday.

This marks the first new music from the Houston rapper in nearly two years. The young OG is a staple in his city's hip-hop scene but he took a hiatus after the tragic passing of his brother. He's back now and he's spitting with a vengeance, dropping "Local Joker" for his real fans. We've been missing Maxo in the game throughout the entire pandemic so it's nice to see him back.

With an album coming soon, we'll keep you posted on all of the latest Maxo Kream news so keep it locked to HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I go back to my hood, I see them same old n***as
On the same old shit, with them same old issues
Tried to show 'em if I did it, they could probably do it bigger
But all we ever talk about is them same old bitches and them same old stories and them same old figures
We was stackin' up in high school, for them Jordans we would kill you
I could lead you to the water but can't pedal your canoe
Reminisce 'bout money doin' stupid shit we used to do

Maxo Kream houston new music new song return
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Maxo Kream Is Finally Back With His New Single "Local Joker"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject