ASAP Rocky is lucky enough to be the father of Rihanna's unborn baby and he fortunately has some support from his rapper peers. Weight Of The World lyricist Maxo Kream had some parenting advice for his longtime friend as the two prepare for their first child together.

"Rocky, my boy. Pretty Boy Flack, Jodye, whatever you want to be called right now, lemme tell you something. One thing when your daughter come, especiallly cause it's you and it's Rihanna, she gonna run it bro. I thought when I had my daughter, she gone be with my program. Oh no, no, no, we gotta get get with they program."

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Maxo has a lot of hope for A$AP based on the way he has pushed A$AP Mob forward over the last decade. "But he got it though. He held down A$AP , he held down his crew, I feel like he got this fatherhood shit," he added. Maxo is also a girl dad and has been enjoying parenthood. He recently dropped an image with his baby girl with the caption, "How you dressin better then yo kids you need yo ass kicc #BigPersonaTour."

"It made me a better person. Made me respect women more, see more about life, see shit for what it really is and focus on what's really important," Maxo went on about parenthood. While Maxo is enjoying being a father, he is also in the middle of the Big Persona Tour which will run thorugh April 14. The rapper is tending to his career while making sure he creates a safe space for his daughter. "Right now she is on her ABCs. Well she knows the song and she like the song, she likes 'Wheels on The Bus.' She can't talk, you know? But I play like educational shit."

Rihanna is due in the next few months.





[Via]