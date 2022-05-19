Maxo Kream Drops "Jigga & Dame"

Maxo Kream just blessed fans with the release of Weight Of The World last year and now, he's back with new music. The rapper emerged on Wednesday with the release of his new single, "Jigga & Dame," paying homage to Roc-A-Fella co-founders Jay-Z and Dame Dash. Kream tackles production from Bankroll Gotit, Diego Ave, and Papi Yerr. Maxo reflects on his transition from the streets to rap, referencing his deal with Roc Nation and getting game from Jay-Z.

Hopefully, the release of "Jigga & Dame" is a sign that he has even more music dropping this summer. Maybe, we can even expect a deluxe edition of Weight of The World. Either way, we're excited to see what Maxo Kream has up his sleeves this year. Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I sold yay, like Adidas, it wasn't easy

Called my chopper Kim K and put n***as on TV

Used to rob like Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Spent a mil on APs and Balenciagas

