Maxo Kream Drops Heavenly Visuals For "CRIPSTIAN"

The Houston rapper came through with visuals for the first record off his new album, "CRIPSTIAN"

Maxo Kream is having his moment.

From 2018's Punken to 2019 self-titled Brandon Banks, the Houston rapper keeps improving and keeps evolving and with yesterday's release of his new album, WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, Kream is cementing himself among the best spitters in the game today.

And after releasing visuals with Tyler, the Creator for "BIG PERSONA" six weeks ago, and a throwback video for "GREENER KNOTS" ahead of his album release, Kream is back today with a new video for WEIGHT OF THE WORLD's opening track, "CRIPSTIAN."

Starting off with a couple gunshots and a young man's heartbeat ECG going flat in the back of an ambulance, the "CRIPSTIAN" video flashes tobthe same man, dressed in all-white, riding in an all-white vintage car over a cobblestone driveway to the front doors of an all-white mansion. It's here that we meet Maxo, also dressed in, you guessed it, all-white, spitting bar after bar in front of the mansion.

In what appears to be Crip heaven, Maxo ties together his life as a Houston gangster and the realities of the harsh conditions he faced in the streets. Surrounded by lavishness and home-cooked food, Kream delivers an incredibly thought-provoking video and continues his ascension into rap stardom.

Check out the visuals to Maxo Kream's "CRIPSTIAN" and let us know what you think in the comments.