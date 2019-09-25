The rise of Maxo Kream's star has been on a continuous uptick since he stepped into the rap game back in 2012. His passionate delivery and clever wordplay have made him a fan favorite, and his recent release, Brandon Banks, showed a level of vulnerability that many had yet to hear from the Houston rapper.

Kream recently visited Power 106 radio station in Los Angeles and caught up with the L.A. Leakers for a freestyle session. To set up the ambiance, the 29-year-old rapper tied a blue bandana around his microphone before the DJ dropped Kingsta, That Damn Mexcan's beat from his track "Grind Where I'm At" featuring Steelface.

After taking a few moments to feel the beat, Kream jumped right into his freestyle effortlessly. "I keep a sick bad b*tch / They gon' get used to her / Keep a chopstick like Benny Hibachi / I could never dry snitch like that n*gga Tekashi," Kream rhymes as he ends his rap. It isn't surprising that Maxo took a slight jab at Tekashi 6ix9ine, not only because news coverage of the New York rapper has been prevalent, but because authenticity is important to Kream.

"'Cause other artists aren’t really who they are," he said about his fellow artists not being real before sharing an example. "I don’t want to put this one artist out, but I was in the studio with him. He was like, 'Yeah, I don’t know my dad. I don’t know...' I’m like, 'You lying like a motherf*cker.' We just had dinner with your dad." He added that people steadily want to glorify the streets, but that's not what he's trying to covey. Check out his freestyle and let us know what you think.