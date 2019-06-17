Maxo Kream has been steady putting in work, amassing a loyal fanbase through tapes like Punken, The Persona Tape, and more. Now, the Houston emcee is looking to drop off his major label studio debut Brandon Banks, which arrives courtesy of Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records. With singles "She Live (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)" "Meet Again," and "Still" already circulating, Maxo has officially come through to announce the finishing blow, sharing a release date an detailing his upcoming album's dominant themes.

In an official statement, Maxo opened up about the motivation behind Brandon Banks, explaining as follows: This album is me telling the story of how I’m just like my dad expect he was a scammer and I was a trapper. Despite his flaws, he was a great parent, always made sure the rent was paid, made sure I went to school, taught me right from wrong. I wasn’t raised to be a trapper, it just happened because of my circumstances. My relationship with my dad now is great - I used to be terrified of him growing up but now that’s my n****a. We’re like ying and yang."

Look for the rapper's most ambitious drop to arrive on July 19th, with contributions from Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Murda Beatz, ChaseTheMoney, and Mike Dean. You looking out for that new Maxo? If so, behold the official album trailer below.