Maxo Kream & SchoolBoy Q Deliver Gangster Rap "3 AM"

Independent Houston trapper, Maxo Kream, finally dropped off his major label debut yesterday. As the album cover hints, the album's central theme is his father, with Maxo getting candid about what it was like growing up with a parent who was behind bars, and having to fend for yourself. The album's name in itself alludes to this, as Brandon Banks is reportedly the alias Kream's father used when he engaged in illegal activities. Houston rap is known for revolutionizing a completely unique "chopped and screwed" sound, and touching heavily upon themes of drugs and violence, and Maxo truly delivers here. The album sees a handful of collaborators, including fellow Houston artists Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion, whom Maxo employs for more up-beat party tracks. However, his SchoolBoy assisted track is one which truly speaks volumes on the two artists' abilities to come together cohesively to deliver an absolute banging, more harder-hitting sound.

Speaking of their plans to camp out and attack their victim, SchoolBoy helps Maxo deliver a forceful gangster rap song. Completely unshameful and unapologetic, the track delivers menacing undertones, which add to its overall theme of vigorous violence. The two go absolutely IN, with Maxo tackling the chorus (but SchoolBoy joining in to assist him with one), and SchoolBoy taking on the dynamic bridge. Truly a banger, there's not much that can be said against the connection the two artists seem to have on the song.

Quotable Lyrics:

Black gloves, black cigs, three in the morning, okay

Campin' outside your crib, like I'm buying Jordans, huh

Money man, money do, Ali and Lamarcus, huh

Lookin' for our target, ayy, pull over and park it, hey

Front door, backyard, two story, one garage

Four cameras, no alarm, two dogs, burglar bars

Four deep, six sticks, one Blood, three Crips

Gon' drop, hesi-stick

Lollipop, hit lick